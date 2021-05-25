Inequities in care, misinformation fuel COVID deaths among poor, indigenous Brazilians

Simon Ostrovsky:

Marcia Castro is chair of the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard's Chan School of Public Health.

She said an equitable response by the Brazilian health service would have led to fewer deaths. That didn't happen.

With its thousands of crowded slums and hundreds of far-flung indigenous communities that are underserved, Brazil's minorities are dying at a much higher rate than the average across the country.

Camila might just be a statistic, if it weren't for nonprofits that picked up the slack from a government that ignored people like her.

How come the favelas have done so much worse than the average across Brazil?