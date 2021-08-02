Infrastructure bill sees momentum but could still face hurdles ahead

Lisa Desjardins:

You're right, Judy.

We are still digesting this 2, 700-page, historically large infrastructure bill. But I want to go through some highlights of what I have seen in it, what we know is in it.

First of all, how large is it? We don't have a final number, but we're talking about $1 trillion. That includes new funding that's been added and also expected funding that was already probably going to be in the pipeline for infrastructure anyway.

Let's talk about some specific, $65 billion for broadband, $66 billion for railways. That is a huge investment, particularly in Amtrak, as well as freight. But one of the biggest chunks is $343 billion. That's all the money, new and expected, for roads and bridges. And there's a reason for that.

If you look at our roads and bridges in this country, for roads, the American Society of Civil Engineers says 43 percent of our roads in this country are in poor and bad condition. And this is really just a down payment. Bridges, 42 percent of those are 50 years old or more.

And it's not these guys, though. I noticed a provision in here that will be big news in Alaska, where they have a ferry system that is depended on by some 3,000 miles' worth of people in that state. There it is, and is struggling for funds. There's a billion dollars that could help the Alaska ferry system.

All in all, senators came to the floor today, many of them to say this is historic, one of them, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin.