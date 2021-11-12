‘Internet will open my eyes’ : Bringing broadband to rural Alaska

Greg Kim:

Later this month, broadband Internet will reach every home in Akiak, and her bill will be a quarter of what she pays now. Internet speeds and data limits will double.

A combination of factors have made broadband in rural Alaska possible. A company called OneWeb that operates low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver broadband launches its service this year, and Akiak is one of its first customers.

Akiak is also using coronavirus relief funding to pay for its broadband project.

Akiak Chief Mike Williams Sr., Shawna's dad, says the effects of the pandemic motivated the tribe to act quickly.