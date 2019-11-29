Investigation raises alarm about handling of worker fatality at Indiana Amazon facility

Judy Woodruff:

On Wednesday, we examined safety rates at Amazon facilities using never-before-public injury records from 23 warehouses across the country, representing about 20 percent of Amazon's fulfillment centers.

Most of those sites had higher injury rates than the industry average, from two to as much as six times higher.

Tonight, Will Evans of Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting looks into one particular case that raises questions about how regulators and government officials deal with potential safety violations at the global company.