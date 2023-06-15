Investigation reveals rampant environmental and human rights abuses at sea

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
The world's oceans are, in many ways, lawless places where piracy, overfishing, toxic waste dumping and even murder are routine. William Brangham spoke with journalist Ian Urbina, head of the Outlaw Ocean Project, about cold-blooded killings on the water. A warning: this story includes disturbing details.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
