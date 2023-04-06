Investigation reveals widespread sexual abuse and cover-ups by Archdiocese of Baltimore

Geoff Bennett:

More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused over 600 children, often escaping accountability.

That's according to a long-awaited report from the Maryland attorney general's office, revealing the horrific scope of abuse spanning some eight decades. The report accuses church leaders of decades of cover-ups and paints a damning portrait of the archdiocese, which is the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the country.

Anthony Brown is the attorney general of Maryland, and joins us now.

Thank you for being with us.

Your investigation found that over 600 young people from preschoolers to young adults suffered sexual abuse and physical torture in some cases by clergy members from the 1940s through 2002. That's the year at which this investigation ended. Clergy in some cases preyed on children who were recovering in hospitals.

Give us a sense of the full picture of depravity and evil that your investigation uncovered in the church.