April 6, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the Biden administration released its review of the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan, placing the blame on intelligence failures and the Trump administration. Militants in Lebanon fire a barrage of rockets into Israel, heightening tensions at an already volatile time. Plus, an investigation reveals priests in Baltimore abused hundreds of children over several decades.

