Investigations surrounding former President Trump intensify ahead of midterms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Leave your feedback
Former President Trump is at the center of several ongoing investigations. From missing classified government documents to influencing 2020 election results, the probes loom over a contentious midterm season. Andrea Bernstein is a reporter covering democracy for Pro-Publica and is a contributing writer to NPR. She joined William Brangham to discuss the developments.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: