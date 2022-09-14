Investigations surrounding former President Trump intensify ahead of midterms

Former President Trump is at the center of several ongoing investigations. From missing classified government documents to influencing 2020 election results, the probes loom over a contentious midterm season. Andrea Bernstein is a reporter covering democracy for Pro-Publica and is a contributing writer to NPR. She joined William Brangham to discuss the developments.

