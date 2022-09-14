September 14, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, we catch up with Ukraine's president and army chief after their forces recapture territory and take stock of the damage wrought by the Russians. The midterm stage is set as Americans make their choices in the final primary contests. Plus, a former Kurdish militia member, now living in Sweden, is ensnared in international politics after Turkey demands her extradition.

