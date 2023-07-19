Iowa Republicans discuss role of politics in their lives, hopes for overcoming divisions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Throughout this year, Judy Woodruff has been examining divisions in the country. Recently, she listened in on focus groups in Iowa with two-time Trump voters as they discussed how they feel about the state of the nation, the divisiveness they see and who they feel is responsible. This story was produced with Iowa PBS and is part of the series, America at a Crossroads.
Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
