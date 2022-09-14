Iowa teen who killed her rapist ordered to pay $150,000 to man’s family

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
An Iowa court sentenced a teenage victim of sex trafficking to five years probation and ordered her to pay $150,000 to her abuser’s family. The case is underscoring a serious issue of justice where hundreds of victims of sexual abuse and trafficking have faced similar legal consequences. Human trafficking survivor and criminal justice reform advocate Cyntoia Brown-Long joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
