Iranian man charged for trying to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton

Nick Schifrin:

U.S. officials say, beginning in about October 2021, an Iranian named Shahram Poursafi — that is his FBI wanted poster — began to take steps to assassinate Bolton.

And you can see there both on the left and the right Poursafi in uniform. That, DOJ says, is part of the evidence that he was a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force. That's the unit that oversees operation, really the military wing of the regime.

DOJ says Poursafi hired a person in the U.S. that DOJ identifies as a confidential human source to the U.S., offered him first $250,000, then, after negotiation, $300,000 in digital currency to hire someone to assassinate John Bolton.

The person in the U.S. said that, yes, he had hired someone, a member of a Mexican cartel. And Poursafi said that he wanted Bolton to be killed by the end of 2021. And at one point, Poursafi even messaged this person in the U.S. a photo of the cash that he was offering.The FBI was able to get inside of Poursafi's messaging apps.

Here's how Matt Olsen, the assistant attorney general for national security, described it earlier today.