August 10, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, inflation slows but high prices across the U.S. economy are still squeezing many Americans, especially households of color. Then, the Justice Department charges an Iranian man with trying to kill former national security adviser John Bolton. Plus, we take an in-depth look at the billions of dollars the Democrats' major budget bill provides to an understaffed IRS.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: