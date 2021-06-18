Iranians decry, boycott election tipped in hard-liner’s favor by supreme leader

Ali Vaez:

So, counterintuitively, I think consolidation of power in the hands of hard-liners might not necessarily be bad news for the United States.

It is certainly bad news for Iran, because, if my analysis is correct, and the system is getting prepared to consolidate power, it means that it's probably going to purge and repress more at home. But it needs stability abroad. It needs calm in its environment. And that means that it would be seeking de-escalation with the outside world.

And with the hard-liners in control of all levers of power, there would be less infighting. And so the hard-liners would be in a better place to deliver on their promises than the Rouhani administration ever was.