IRS struggles with a major backlog ahead of the tax deadline

As the deadline to file federal taxes approaches Monday in most states, questions remain for many about what to expect this tax season, and when to expect their refunds. The IRS is warning that refunds may be delayed for many this year due to budget constraints, staffing shortages and backlogs. Elaine Maag, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, joins John Yang to discuss.

