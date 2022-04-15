IRS struggles with a major backlog ahead of the tax deadline

John Yang
Courtney Norris
As the deadline to file federal taxes approaches Monday in most states, questions remain for many about what to expect this tax season, and when to expect their refunds. The IRS is warning that refunds may be delayed for many this year due to budget constraints, staffing shortages and backlogs. Elaine Maag, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
