Irvo Otieno’s mother says video shows deputies, workers ‘smothered the life out of him’

William Brangham:

Two weeks ago, sheriff's deputies transferred Irvo Otieno from a local jail to a state psychiatric hospital near Richmond.

Otieno, who, according to his family, had struggled with mental health issues for years, was reportedly having a mental health crisis at the time of his arrest following a burglary call. Silent hospital video captures the final minutes of his life. Multiple deputies and hospital staff are seen pressing Otieno down. His hands and feet were both cuffed, but law enforcement alleges he was acting aggressively.

After almost 11 minutes, he loses consciousness and hospital staff try to revive him, but he never recovers. Seven deputies and three hospital employees have been indicted on second-degree murder charges. Attorneys for at least two of the deputies have maintained they are innocent. And attorneys for some other defendants said the release of the video could prejudice potential jurors.

Otieno's family is being represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who joins us now, along with Irvo's mother, Caroline Ouko.

Thank you both so much for being here.

Ms. Ouko, I am so sorry for what happened to your son. And we are so grateful that you have taken the time to speak with us about this.

Before we talk about what happened to your son, can you just tell us a little bit about him.

Caroline Ouko, Mother of Irvo Otieno: He was my baby. He was my baby.

He was a smart young man. And he grew up here in Richmond, went to school locally here in Richmond. He went to Tuckahoe Elementary School, into Tuckahoe Middle, and then Freeman High School. And then, eventually, he went to college in California.

Irvo has a way. He was not quick to anger. He took his time. He was like his father. He loved people. He was the peacemaker in our family. If there was a matter, he would always come in and ask us to look at it a different way as well. He always brought a different perspective to the table. He was a good listener. He loved his family.

He loved me so much. And I loved him that much.