Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Los Angeles school workers go on strike for better wages and working conditions. New video shows multiple sheriff's deputies pinning down a man at a Virginia mental hospital, leading to his death. Plus, 20 years later, Iraqis reflect on how the U.S. invasion and its aftermath changed their lives.
Support Provided By:
Learn more