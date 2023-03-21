March 21, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Los Angeles school workers go on strike for better wages and working conditions. New video shows multiple sheriff's deputies pinning down a man at a Virginia mental hospital, leading to his death. Plus, 20 years later, Iraqis reflect on how the U.S. invasion and its aftermath changed their lives.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch