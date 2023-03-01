Is climate change accelerating the risk of disease spreading from animals to humans?

Scientists researching the aftermath of California wildfires say they are finding evidence that climate change is accelerating the risk of disease spreading from animals to humans. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien reports.

