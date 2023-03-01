March 1, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, an intelligence report refutes one possible cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome that sickened American diplomats. Chicago voters oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot in an election where crime was a top issue. Plus, scientists researching the aftermath of wildfires add to the evidence that climate change is accelerating the risk of disease spreading from animals to humans.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch