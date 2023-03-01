Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, an intelligence report refutes one possible cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome that sickened American diplomats. Chicago voters oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot in an election where crime was a top issue. Plus, scientists researching the aftermath of wildfires add to the evidence that climate change is accelerating the risk of disease spreading from animals to humans.
