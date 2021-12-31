Is it safe to gather for New Year’s Eve? Here’s what one doctor recommends

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the U.S. has set a new daily record for COVID cases, topping 580,000 new cases yesterday, and shattering Wednesday's total of 488,000.

For the first time in the pandemic, America recorded more than two million cases within just one week. The nation is now averaging more than 300,000 new cases a day.

All of this comes as new data suggests those highly-sought-after rapid antigen tests may not be as effective as hoped in detecting the Omicron variant.

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo is a physician and epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. She joins us now.

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for making the time.

People are seeing these headlines. I want to get right to what is at the top of everyone's minds. They want to know what to make of them, especially ahead of potential New Year's Eve gatherings. What would you say to them?