Is the Russian government involved in the Colonial Pipeline hack? One expert weighs in

Michael Weiss:

Well, according to the cybersecurity experts I queried, they believe this was a criminal apparatus, but there is an asterisk when you say something like that with respect to Russia.

It is true that the FSB — that is the domestic security agency of the Russian government — has often outsourced its hacking operations to various criminal rogue elements, not only in the Russian Federation territory itself, but in other countries.

They have created this environment, this permissive environment, which has allowed these cyber-operators to proliferate. I find it very hard to believe that Russia's counterintelligence or their intelligence services haven't figured out who the actors were. And if they had given them a kind of by your leave, as it were, to go after targets in the West, but to do so with this veil of plausible deniability, that wouldn't surprise me in the least at all.

The one thing I will say, though, about attributing this to the GRU is that the GRU tends not to outsource, unlike their sister service the FSB. They have their own very proactive cyber-operations capability, dispatching actual operatives physically to countries they look to hack in close access operations.

They did famously won in The Hague in 2018 to try and penetrate the OPCW, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which was compiling evidence to determine the Skripal assassination was indeed a Russian state assassination attempt, among other things.