‘Panic buying’ is driving the fuel shortage after Colonial Pipeline hack, expert says

Judy Woodruff:

The Biden administration says that it is trying to help mitigate the impact of fuel shortages and supply issues after a cyberattack disrupted the Colonial Pipeline.

The pipeline, which supplies to 45 percent of the Southeast, is still shut down five days later.

We're going to look at this story in two parts tonight, the impact on gasoline and questions about who's behind it.

Amna Nawaz begins with a look at concerns over supply, demand and prices.