Is the U.S. entering a new arms race with Russia?

Andrea Thompson:

Well, the difference is, Nick, that Russia is in violation of — material breach of the INF Treaty. And our partners and allies have been inconsistent with that.

No one has come forward and said, you know what, you're right, U.S. Maybe Russia's not made a mistake here. Consistent — you saw the NATO statement in December after the secretary made his announcement. You saw the strong NATO statement this past weekend after the president made his announcement.

We continue to present that intelligence and information to Russia. They continue to disavow that. They have also countered with our systems that are in violation. No one, no party, other than Russia, has said that these systems are in violation. And we continue to show them the intelligence why they are in compliance.