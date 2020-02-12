Isabel Allende’s newest historical novel tells familiar story of refugee life

Jeffrey Brown:

In 1939, the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, then serving as a diplomat, commissioned a ship to help 2,000 Spanish War refugees make their way to Chile.

That and other historical episodes and figures over the next 50 years formed the backdrop of the new novel "A Long Petal of the Sea."

Author Isabel Allende experienced some of that history herself. An internationally renowned writer, her books have sold more than 70 million copies. In 2014, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.

And she joins me now.

Nice to talk to you again.