Buttigieg: Results are proving to S.C. voters he’s ‘a serious contender’

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is hoping his success in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary will prove his electability among minority voters.

“Before anybody cares what’s in your plans, they want to know if you’re a serious contender,” Buttigieg said in an interview with PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. “I think up until we had the results we did here in Iowa and New Hampshire, it was difficult for us to prove it,” to voters, he said, adding “Now, the process of proving it is underway.”

Buttigieg surpassed expectations last week by edging out Sen. Bernie Sanders for first place in the Iowa caucuses, though an official winner has not been declared. On Tuesday, Buttigieg secured second place in the New Hampshire primary; he was narrowly defeated by Sanders, who won the state in 2016 by 22 points against Hillary Clinton, and whose home state of Vermont borders New Hampshire.

Now, Buttigieg faces what could be his toughest primary challenge yet as the eight remaining Democratic candidates prepare for the next contests in Nevada and South Carolina — two states with large Latino and African American populations, respectively.

“This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate how, on everything from economic empowerment to delivering health care, to combating discrimination, reforming immigration and dismantling systemic racism, we can pull together and get big things done,” Buttigieg told PBS NewsHour.

Buttigieg also defended his mayoral record with black residents in South Bend. His actions on policing and housing in South Bend have received sharp criticism from some black activists and members of his community.

“The majority of black leaders from my community who have gotten involved in this race are supporting me,” Buttieig said. “When you were a mayor, you don’t get to just opine on these issues or talk about what should happen. You’re on the ground trying to get things done.”

More highlights from the interview: