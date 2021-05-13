Israel begins ground assault against Gaza as conflict escalates despite truce efforts

John Yang:

Tonight, Israeli tanks and armored personnel carriers headed for the border with Gaza, as Israeli military officials say they have begun a ground assault into the Palestinian enclave. Earlier, the Israeli defense minister approved the call-up of 9,000 more reservists.

And Israel faced a new threat from the north. Rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Northern Israel, according to military officials in both nations. This comes after violence among citizens and police in mixed Arab-Israeli cities like Lod.

This new wave of unrest between Arab and Jewish Israelis raises the specter of civil conflict.