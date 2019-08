Israel says it will bar two U.S. congresswomen from entering the country. At President Trump's urging, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed his earlier decision to allow Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, both Muslims critical of Israeli policies, to visit. Amna Nawaz talks to Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., and Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.