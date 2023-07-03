Israeli military launches largest attacks on West Bank in nearly 20 years

Amna Nawaz:

Its the latest in a wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Last month, the IDF raided the same refugee camp, killing five. The next day, Palestinian attackers gunned down four Israelis near a West Bank settlement.

This year has been one of the conflict's deadliest in decades. More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, and Palestinian attacks have killed 24 Israelis.

The recent surge in violence in the West Bank raises further concerns about a renewed Palestinian uprising against Israel's occupation, its settlers, and the right-wing Israeli government.

Watching it all from Jerusalem is Josef Federman, the news director for Israel and the Palestinian territories for the Associated Press.

Welcome, and thanks for joining us.

As you saw in our report there, this latest round of violence began, some of the heaviest we have seen in a while. What's the latest on the ground tonight? Does that violence continue?