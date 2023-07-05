Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Israeli anti-militant operation in West Bank leaves Palestinian refugee camp in shambles

Amna Nawaz

After days of intense combat, Palestinians found the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank in shambles. Israel's military operation, which it says targeted militants, laid waste to vast swaths of the camp. Twelve Palestinians were killed, including nine that militant groups claimed as their fighters, and one Israeli soldier died. Special correspondent Leila Molana-Allen reports.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

