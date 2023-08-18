Israeli minister Ron Dermer discusses potential diplomatic deal with Saudi Arabia

Nick Schifrin:

(audio gap) several agreements shepherded by the Trump administration between Israel and its former adversaries comes now the prospect of the biggest prize, but at what price Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia?

At the same time, unprecedented civil upheaval grips Israel, as Benjamin Netanyahu's government looks to restrain the country's Supreme Court in what his critics say could destroy the nature of Israeli democracy.

With me now to discuss this and more is the Israeli minister of strategic affairs, Ron Dermer.

Ambassador Dermer, thanks very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

As I said, among the topics that you are here in Washington to discuss is the possible normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which U.S. officials tell me they are prioritizing, hoping…

Ron Dermer, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs: Correct.