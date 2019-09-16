Israelis prepare for 2nd election as Netanyahu faces corruption charges

Ryan Chilcote:

Jerusalem's main market is a busy, festive place. Long gone are the days of suicide bombings. The economy has been strong. And yet, when it comes to politics, there's division and deadlock.

After Israel's longest serving prime minister failed to build the necessary coalition in Parliament and form a government after elections in April, Netanyahu called for another one just one month before he's to face legal proceedings for bribery and breach of trust.

The Mahane Yehuda Market is a stronghold of support for the Likud Party and Benjamin Netanyahu himself, but the allegations of corruption that have dogged this prime minister for years may be chipping away at that support, just like the tactics his critics say he uses to stay in power. Whether those concerns are enough to topple him, that's something this election will show.

Netanyahu is, by far, Israel's most popular politician, but his party is leaving nothing to chance. Today, they're out rallying the troops. Gilad Erdan is Netanyahu's minister for public security. Some voters could be put off by the allegations against the prime minister, he says, but Netanyahu is innocent until proven guilty.

We have talked to a lot of Likud supporters. They say everything that Likud is doing is great. They have an issue with the prime minister and the allegations of corruption. What do you say to that?