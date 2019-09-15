Israeli elections a referendum on Netanyahu’s political fate

Ryan Chilcote:

So it is a bold move to go out there and say that we're going to do this. The fact is that the benefit that the Likud Party, the prime minister could get saying this just two days before the election is greater than the cost of any potential international condemnation. You mentioned that he's saying this in the Jordan Valley, which is also in the West Bank. Well, he just a couple of days ago was talking about annexing the Jordan Valley. That amounts to about a third of the West Bank. This is something that is very popular in fact in Israel itself. And so it's a campaign move, it's a campaign promise that not everyone here takes too seriously because at the end of the day, it's not clear that you would actually do it or whether the international community and the Trump administration would allow him to. Though I have to say that the Trump administration has been more accommodating than any administration in recent history when it comes to Israel's plans in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.