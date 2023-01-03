Israel’s new far-right national security minister sparks controversy with holy site visit

Shibley Telhami:

Well, let's put it this way.

The Biden administration has done many things right in foreign policy, and I applaud them for it, including on Ukraine. But this has not been one of the issues where they have acted properly. The president has been very reluctant to criticize any Israeli policies, including ones that he know are violations of international norms, in part up until now has been in order to keep Netanyahu out.

And he thought he would be keeping a centrist Israeli government in power. And look at what he ended with. He now has the prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu, who he is trying to keep out. And he's counting on him to rein in people who are more extreme, far more extreme than he is.

And how are you going to do that by just making statements privately, if there are no costs to be paid? Do you really blame these far right extremists to assume that there will be no consequences for their action? I just don't see it.