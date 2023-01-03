Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Congress convenes in an era of divided government and setting off a Republican battle for House Speaker. The NFL faces renewed concerns about player safety after Buffalo's Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest in the middle of a game. Plus, climate change contributed to Pakistan's devastating floods, but should the country's government and wealthy share some blame?
Support Provided By:
Learn more