January 3, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Congress convenes in an era of divided government and setting off a Republican battle for House Speaker. The NFL faces renewed concerns about player safety after Buffalo's Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest in the middle of a game. Plus, climate change contributed to Pakistan's devastating floods, but should the country's government and wealthy share some blame?

