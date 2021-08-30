‘It looks like a war zone’ : Hurricane Ida floods Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish

Gov. Billy Nungesser:

Well, the town of (INAUDIBLE) and Myrtle Grove are submerged in water.

Last night, when everyone went to bed, there were frantic calls to evacuate people from the Jesuit Bend area as water rushed up Highway 23, where they were flood-fighting. Those efforts failed.

Luckily, it didn't get into all of those homes. But people were frantically leaving their homes in the middle of the night. And, today, Highway 23 is continually submerged in water. The back levee is — the water will not go out until the wind turns around, and then pumping it down will begin.

But most of the parish is out of power. And it's going to be a long recovery, as all of coastal Louisiana and many miles inland, Houma, Morgan City, Thibodaux. And then the rainfall in LaPlace and LaPlace and those areas throughout the metro area., heavy rains flooded those areas from the sky as well.