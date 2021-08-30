How to help people affected by Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, has caused at least one death in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and knocked out power for the entire city of New Orleans. The death toll is expected to rise as recovery efforts continue and the storm moves toward Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. Officials say it could be weeks before power is fully restored.

More than 2,200 evacuees are staying in 41 shelters, a number that’s likely to grow as people are rescued from or escape their flooded homes, according to the Louisiana governor’s office. As Louisiana struggles with a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the storm has put additional pressure on the state’s medical infrastructure. The Federal Emergency Management Agency noted that four hospitals sustained damage and dozens of medical facilities had to operate on generator power.

After making landfall on Sunday — on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — the Category 4 hurricane was downgraded to a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center, but the damage from its time as had already been done.

Here are ideas for how to help.

How to avoid charity scams

Avoid unfamiliar agencies and websites. There is a history of scammers creating websites that look like donation pages after a major tragedy, but in reality were a scam.

Make sure that where you’re donating is a legitimate organization or a group that has a proven record of delivering aid.

Beware of phone calls and emails soliciting donations.

Do your research to determine if organizations are legitimate. Charity Navigator lists reputable organizations. Great Nonprofits and Give Well has reviews of nonprofit groups and can help you see how much of your money goes directly to relief.

If you or a loved one are experiencing emotional distress from Hurricane Ida, call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990.