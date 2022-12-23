Jan. 6 committee urges Congress to consider barring Trump from holding office

Judy Woodruff:

The committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late last night.

Over the 845 pages, the committee lays the blame squarely with former President Donald Trump, writing — quote — "None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him."

After an 18-month-long investigation, the members conclude with 11 recommendations to prevent a similar attack, among them, to reform the Electoral Count Act, which Congress approved today, and to consider barring Trump from holding public office again.

Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California serves on the January 6 Committee, and she joins me now.

Congresswoman Lofgren, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, 18 months, thousands and thousands of hours' worth of work? Was the committee able to answer all the questions it had about January 6?