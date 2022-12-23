Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 23, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Jan. 6 committee urges Congress to bar Trump from again holding office because of his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Frigid temperatures create dangerous conditions for migrants gathering near El Paso while a key immigration policy remains in legal limbo. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart break down Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch