Jane Goodall on animal-human interconnectedness amid the pandemic

On this 50th Earth Day, one like no other, we want to mark this moment with Jane Goodall, one of the world's most renowned scientists and environmentalists.

A new "National Geographic" documentary explores her life and work, teaching generations how interconnected we are with the natural world.

Jeffrey Brown spoke with Goodall, who was at her home in Bournemouth, England, about the pandemic and her life's work.

