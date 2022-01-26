Wednesday on the NewsHour, Justice Stephen Breyer will announce he is stepping down from the Supreme Court, setting up a senate confirmation battle for his replacement. Then, the Federal Reserve signals it will soon raise interest rates to counteract surging prices across the economy. And, pandemic-induced staffing shortages and delivery delays plague the already beleaguered U.S. Postal Service.
Wednesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
A look at Justice Stephen Breyer’s career and opinions on the bench15 min
-
News Wrap: U.N. sounds alarm over Afghan economy, says country has become a ‘frozen hell’4 min
-
The Fed aims to clamp down on inflation with rate hikes. Will it work?9 min
-
U.S., NATO allies reject major Russian demands, offer different compromise9 min
-
Why the U.S. Postal Service is experiencing delays8 min
-
The Holocaust’s quiet heroes, survivors honored in new book for children, teens8 min