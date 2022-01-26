A look at Justice Stephen Breyer’s career and opinions on the bench

Judy Woodruff:

Joining us to discuss Justice Breyer's legacy and the future of the nation's highest court is Marcia Coyle from "The National Law Journal."

Hello to you, Marcia.

You cover this court. You have covered it for a long time. I know it's hard to condense 28 years into just a few sentences, but what would you say Justice Breyer's legacy, main legacy is?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": Well, Judy, I think it would have to be in his approach to judging where he, whenever possible, was making decisions, would try to make decisions that would work for the people and work for democracy.

He believed not just in deciding a case on the basis of facts and law, but he had a broader vision that the Constitution was more than a structural document. It was meant for the ages and it was meant to work for the people.

So, I think that's one. And I think the second one would be his concern for the institution itself and how it is perceived by the public. And, as you know, because I know you have spoken with him, that he has recently been concerned about the perception of the court in the eyes of the public and what reforms might do to the court, as well as whether the court would be perceived as a partisan body because of certain decisions that it might make, some of which could come this very term.