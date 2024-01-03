January 3, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, Israel kills a key Hamas leader with a drone strike in Lebanon, raising the risk that the war could spread across the region. Facing a surge in migrants, Chicago city officials call on the White House for more help. Plus, with the investigation into Jan. 6 straining FBI resources, ordinary citizens have started to track down suspected rioters themselves.

