Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Israel kills a key Hamas leader with a drone strike in Lebanon, raising the risk that the war could spread across the region. Facing a surge in migrants, Chicago city officials call on the White House for more help. Plus, with the investigation into Jan. 6 straining FBI resources, ordinary citizens have started to track down suspected rioters themselves.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.