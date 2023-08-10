Jason Rezaian discusses potential release of Americans held by Iran

It appears that five Iranian Americans who have been detained in Iran are in the process of being released. The Associated Press reports Iran's move is part of an agreement in which billions of dollars frozen in South Korea will be released. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Washington Post columnist Jason Rezaian, whose own grueling detention by the Iranian government ended in January 2016.

