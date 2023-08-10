Jason Rezaian discusses potential release of Americans held by Iran

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
It appears that five Iranian Americans who have been detained in Iran are in the process of being released. The Associated Press reports Iran's move is part of an agreement in which billions of dollars frozen in South Korea will be released. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Washington Post columnist Jason Rezaian, whose own grueling detention by the Iranian government ended in January 2016.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
