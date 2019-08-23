Jeff Daniels on getting in character to play Atticus Finch

Jeff Daniels:

Like, there he is. He's right there.

Now it's like you're inside the suit, inside the guy. And then when it works best, you don't do anything more than that. And then the show starts, and you walk out. And you let him walk you out. You let him take you.

And you're out there going, remember that cue, and you got to cross here and all that. And that — but that becomes like a voice over here. And then you kind of know it. And when its best is when you get lost, and you're out there in the Mayella testimony, and you're banging on this girl who just lied to you on the stand. And you don't let up.

And you forget the audience. You have to forget the audience. And it's just you and the other actor. That's — and it's Atticus. And next thing you know, you're done with that scene, and you don't remember doing it.

And it's not because you have done it 170 times. It's because you were in it. And that's — that's when you know you were someone else.

You saw him. You heard him. That wasn't a slip of the tongue. Tom Robinson said exactly what he meant. In fact, he said it twice. Because he forgot his place, because he forgot who he was, what he was?

No, because he remembered. A man will have his dignity.

It's stage first, audience second, which isn't necessarily Broadway. Broadway is audience first, I'm going to come at you with…JEFFREY BROWN: … to the audience.