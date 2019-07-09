Jim Lehrer remembers ‘authentic’ underdog Ross Perot

Jim Lehrer:

Well, I met him in Dallas.

He was a computer guy who had had an idea about the way to computerize federal medical systems. And he created this incredible company. And he made millions and millions of dollars.

He — because he had been a Naval officer and I had been a Marine officer at the same time, there was some overlap. Most of the people who went to work for him were former Marine officers and Navy officers.

So, anyhow, I met him that way. And then somebody said, you ought to get to know Ross Perot. You're going to hear about him a lot in the future.

So, I made an appointment, went over to see him, and he and I hit it off. And we became — there was already a bond there, that military thing that is always there.

But, at any rate, I stayed with him, until I left to come to Washington. He had already shown that, when he had millions and millions of dollars, he want to use it to help other people. He had already shown that he was a guy who wasn't taken with himself. He was taken with his ideas, but he wasn't the standard kind of showboat Texas millionaire kind of guy.

He was a guy who had millions of dollars, and he wanted to use it for good things.