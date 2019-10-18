John Kasich on supporting impeachment and the question Trump voters should ask themselves

John Kasich:

Well, again, it's tribal. We're going to protect our guy.

And I just wish this would go away. I mean, what has been amazing to me is, they're not even saying that that phone call was wrong. And they won't say, of course, that you want to have an impeachment inquiry, but when the mass majority of Americans now are saying that this is necessary, we need to get to the bottom of it.

But you know what? It's now. Tomorrow is a different day. And as more people testify, as there's more witnesses, everybody will have to judge for themselves.

I'm not going to beat anybody else up into having the opinion I have. It's just that — look, it was so hard for me to vote to impeach Clinton when he was up. And I struggled over that, but I decided to do it.

This is not the area of government that I like to focus on, scandal and impeachment. But we all have our responsibilities to do and say some things, even when we have to get out of our comfort zone.