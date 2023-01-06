Journalist and critic of Indian government faces sham charges designed to silence her

Amna Nawaz:

Indian journalist and Washington Post contributor Rana Ayyub, one of the main critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, has long been a target of trumped-up investigations, hate speech and online harassment.

She recently won the highest award for press freedom from the National Press Club in Washington, but is now headed back to India to face trial for sham charges of money laundering. She says it's the latest attempt of the government to silence her and is emblematic of a journalist in India face.

She joins us from Dubai now.

Rana Ayyub, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

You're returning home to India to face these charges. A court has summoned you. That's why you're returning. And, in summary, I guess we can say they allege that you have mishandled money that you raised for victims of COVID-19. I know the legal case is ongoing, but what can you tell us about these charges?