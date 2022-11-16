Judge blocks Title 42 health order used to expel people crossing southern border

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, Title 42 is a pandemic-related policy put into place in March of 2020 by the Trump administration and kept in place for much of Biden's presidency.

Citing COVID concerns, it's been used to turn away more than one million people arriving at the Southern border. The Biden administration's attempt to end the policy was blocked by a federal judge in May. But late Tuesday, a U.S. district court judge ruled that Title 42 violates federal regulatory law and must end, all of this as officials are managing an increase in attempted border crossings.

Nick Miroff covers immigration for The Washington Post, and he joins me now.

Nick, welcome back to the "NewsHour." And thanks for joining us.

We should point out, Title 42 is in place and it remains in place right now. But what does this latest ruling mean for when that policy will end?