Judge cites climate crisis, cancels oil and gas leases approved by Biden administration

William Brangham:

Judy, early on, President Biden halted any new oil and gas leases on public lands. but a federal judge blocked that move. Since then, the administration has been issuing permits, even exceeding what President Trump did.

That included the largest sale of oil and gas leases in history for drilling on 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico. But, yesterday, a different judge blocked that, saying the government didn't adequately consider what impact that drilling would have on climate change.

To help us sort through it all, I'm joined by Lisa Friedman of The New York Times.

Lisa, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

So, this judge said to the administration, before you grant these leases, you have to acknowledge and look more closely at what impact that has on climate change.

I mean, that's the argument that environmentalists have been making for years, that you have to weigh these projects against the pollution they will create. But how common is it for a judge to actually make that argument?