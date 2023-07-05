Judge limits government’s contact with social media companies after GOP states sue

Amna Nawaz:

For another perspective, I'm joined by Genevieve Lakier, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School who studies the intersection of free speech and constitutional law.

Professor, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

You have said previously you were surprised by the breadth and the lack of clarity in the ruling. Tell me more about that. What did you mean?

Genevieve Lakier, University of Chicago Law School: Well, I mean — and this is a little bit of a response to the solicitor general's description of the facts — what's so interesting, but also difficult about this case is that the plaintiffs have alleged a lot of things by a wide variety of government officials.

This is a very ambitious case that has a lot of different parts. And they went through discovery, which means that they could get some e-mails and a lot of information that about what's actually happening.

What they found is lots of contact, communication between government officials and the platforms about misinformation and disinformation of various kinds, information — speech that's dissuading people from taking vaccines, speech of that kind, speech that the government for, I think understandable reasons, thinks is harmful.

What they have not found is anything like an explicit threat by any government official against the platforms, for example, saying, if you don't take this down, we will do X, right, we will harm you in this way.

What they found is encouragement, pressure in the sense of weekly meetings, monthly meetings, e-mails asking about what the platforms have done about a particular kind of content.

Now, up until this point, when courts are faced with these kinds of facts, they have typically found that the First Amendment doesn't apply, that this isn't the kind of direct, explicit, serious threat from a government official to a private speech provider or a speech platform that violates the Constitution.

It's just not serious enough, severe enough. And what's so remarkable and interesting about both the ruling and the injunction is that the court here disagrees. It says, even though we haven't found explicit threats, even though this isn't the kind of coercion that in the past has been understood to violate the First Amendment, it's significant enough, it's repeated enough that we think that there's a likelihood that this is going to violate the First Amendment.

And on that basis, the injunction now says executive, branch officials, you cannot speak to the platforms, not just you cannot threaten them, but you cannot speak in any way to discourage the circulation of protected speech.

And that's a very broad ruling.